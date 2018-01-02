IN PICTURES: Out on the town at Placebo Preston’s newest club

Preston’s newest bar and club has been pulling in the punters over the festive period.

Placebo in Friargate is now in full swing after its official opening night, pictured here.

Bar staff at Placebo, formerly Macs Bar, prepare for the rush

The venue, formerly Macs Bar, is now under new ownership in the form of LA Leisure Preston Ltd.

The venue has been given a total makeover, with the new owners proudly boasting of its funky, cool and different vibe.Placebo bosses said today it had been “an excellent couple of weeks” for the new venue.

They tweeted: “ We will be announcing plans for the coming year soon.”