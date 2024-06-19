Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Britain's longest-serving lollipop lady now crosses the grandchildren of the kids she helped when she landed the job and has no plans to retire.

Irene Reid, 84, has helped kids safely cross the street outside Longridge Church of England Primary School in Longridge for 55 years.

She first started the role in 1969.

She's believed to be the UK's longest serving lollipop lady, but humble Irene insists she enjoys it because of the children and the weather.

And after getting an MBE in 2012, the great-grandmother-of-10 has now been recognised with a certificate from the council.

Irene Reid, 84, has been helping children cross roads outside Longridge C of E Primary School since 1969 | Lee McLean/SWNS

Irene said: "It makes me feel very old - I just don't think about doing it.

"Obviously it's the children and I like being outdoors, I used to work in an office but I couldn't do that now.

"The weather is bad but it's also nice sometimes.

"I live in a small town and the people are just amazing.

"Some of the children are now nannies and grandad themselves - which is just ridiculous."

Irene started her career in 1969 and she wanted a job that fitted around school hours, so she could raise her four children.

But she had to be persuaded to take the role, as she didn't want to wear the uniform at first.

The great-grandmother-of-ten said: "I had four little children so we needed to get some more money because we were always broke.

"A lovely lady was retiring and she kept trying to persuade me to do it, but I kept saying I wasn't wearing that uniform because I was only young.

"In the end I said I would try but the idea was to do it until my children got to high school or something.

"But that didn't work out - because I'm still there five years later."

Irene was awarded a MBE for her services in 2012 and has recently been given an award from Lancashire County Council to recognise her 55 years of service.

She said: "It was really nice when I got my MBE and I was really lucky because it was Queen Elizabeth who did it.

"It was actually her diamond jubilee year and she didn't do anymore after.

"Then a few weeks ago, I went to the Buckingham Palace garden party with my daughter and that was lovely.

"I really enjoyed it, it was a blazing hot day and all the ladies had their nice dresses and posh hats.