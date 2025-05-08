Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Preston artist has said he is ‘really disheartened with the city at the minute’ after having his equipment stolen while working.

Shawn Sharpe, who has painted many murals on walls around the city including ‘Mother’, was working on a storage unit on Flag Market for the Spud Brothers when he claims the incident took place yesterday afternoon around 1pm.

Shawn Sharpe has posted a video saying he is disheartened after having his bag taken while working in Preston city centre. | Shawn Sharpe

Posting a video on his social media feed, he said: “I thought I would just make a quick video to address what happened.

“I have been painting the Spud Brothers van for the past two days and all my stuff has been next to me.

“My bag got stolen around 1pm from a couple of metres from me which had my camera in it, Apple Pencil and a few other bits, like £500 quids worth of stuff.”

He added that he went around town calling into various shops including cash converters to ask if his bag had been handed in but to no avail.

However, as luck would have it he received a phone call from a gent at one of the cash converter stores around 20 minutes later that someone was handing in a camera that looked like his.

Shawn added: “I ran down at this point and grabbed it off the man and maybe gave him a bit of abuse but he probably deserved it.

“It was bit mad crazy ordeal but an hour an hour and a half later getting everyone on board I managed to get all my stuff back.

“It’s not something I expect to happen in the town centre when I am working and it’s a couple of metres away from me.”

Preston's 'Mother' is here to stay | UGC

He added that off the back of what had happened he needed to address the Mural Makers situation.

He said: “I got the keys to my shop in February and was meant to be open by now and teaching workshops to kids and the general public.

“But after being there a couple of months now I am not going to go ahead and open to the public, because unfortunately a couple of these people I know in and around town like to hang around where the shop was and it’s one of them that has caused issues with me today and I don’t want to bring people to spaces like that I need to find premises in town that are suitable - maybe outside of the town centre.

“That being said I am still going to be running as a studio and using the space myself and taking jobs on but I just won’t be doing the workshops.”

He added that he found his bag containing an Apple Pencil thrown in a bush later that day.

“It’s disheartening it really is as I was really looking forward to working with the community on bigger projects but it’s just one of them.

“Preston seems to be fighting back you work hard you try to change the city and it just pushes back so much.

“It’s not the first time I’ve had issues or things not working out but it’s one of them.

“Thanks to the Spud Brothers who are doing a lot in the city centre.”

He added that he would be painting a live piece for VE Day today at Flag Market but would be keeping his bag ‘locked away’.

Reposting the video on their Facebook page yesterday Spud Brothers Jacob and Harley added: “Shawn is a great person! Please give him a follow, today someone took his equipment when he was working on our storage unit today!

“Luckily he got it back, another fellow Prestonian who’s trying to make a difference for the community.”

The police have been approached for comment on the matter.