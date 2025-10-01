Aer Lingus | AFP via Getty Images

Travellers using Manchester Airport face the prospect of major disruption as nearly 130 Aer Lingus UK employees, including check-in staff and cabin crew, are being balloted for strike action over pay.

The staff, all members of the Unite union, have rejected a pay offer of 12% over two years because they claim that workers’ base salaries are so low that many are unable to afford essentials such as rent, bills, and groceries. As a result, many say they have taken on second jobs or are working excessive overtime, raising serious concerns about burnout.

One Aer Lingus worker said: "My housing circumstances have recently changed and it looks likely that I am going to lose my home and have to move back in with my parents as my wage is too low."

The strike ballot, which opened this week, will close on 13 October. If approved, industrial action could begin as early as late October, potentially coinciding with the busy half-term travel period.

Aer Lingus, the Irish flag carrier operating out of Terminal 2 at Manchester Airport, runs several direct flights daily to destinations such as Dublin, Boston, and Barbados. Any strike action is likely to have a significant impact on operations and passenger schedules.

Airplane take off at Manchester Airport. (Photo: Andrew Barker - stock.adobe.com)

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "While Aer Lingus senior management are greedily lining their pockets, hardworking members of staff are left struggling to afford the basics. Unite will not stand idly by and let Aer Lingus put profits before people. Our members will have Unite's full support throughout this dispute."

In a statement, Aer Lingus said: ““Aer Lingus is disappointed that Cabin Crew on its UK transatlantic routes are balloting for industrial action. Aer Lingus negotiated in good faith with the Unite trade union having regard to benchmarked market pay in the UK.

“Aer Lingus and Unite reached agreement on two separate comprehensive and market competitive pay deals which Unite then recommended to its members, the latter being based on a recommendation following a detailed conciliation process at ACAS.”

Union members says the ongoing dipute comes amid growing frustration among Manchester-based crew, who point to a stark disparity between their pay and allowances and those of colleagues based in Dublin.

They claim that Irish-based staff receive significantly more favourable down-route allowances (payments made to crew while staying at destinations), leading to what workers describe as a "two-tier" system.

Aer Lingus Regional has confirmed plans to implement a daily service between East Midlands Airport and Belfast from October | AFP via Getty Images

One Aer Lingus worker said: "Every time I check into a hotel on seeing the check-in sheet with the vast difference in allowances compared to our Dublin colleagues it saddens me, as I feel as if we are somehow less worthy to be treated equally.

"Flying to a destination such as America is not cheap, and as prices continue to rise the amounts offered to us do not reflect this. We can't make healthy food choices as the UK workers constantly have to go with cheaper options."

The union argues that the pay issues are even more stark when considered alongside Aer Lingus’s financial performance. They claim that the airline recorded an operating profit of €205m in 2024 and served 11 million passengers, nearly a 3% increase from the previous year.

Meanwhile, Unite insists, three top executives - including the chief executive and chief financial officer - earned the bulk of almost €2.8m in core director remuneration last year.

Unite regional officer John O’Neill said: "We recognise anyone with upcoming Aer Lingus flights will be concerned to hear of potential strikes and how it may impact their travel plans, but workers feel they have no choice but to ballot for industrial action to make their voices heard.

"Although on paper the company’s offer seems impressive, our members are telling us a very different story. Base pay is so low that people are struggling to cover essentials, for example we’ve had multiple reports of staff unable to afford their rent. Aer Lingus must come back to the table with an improved offer to avoid any disruption."

Passengers with upcoming travel plans are advised to monitor updates from the airline as the situation develops.