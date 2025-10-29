The owner of a popular Indian restaurant has spoken out after plans were submitted for nine houses on the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ajoy Deb has made a permission in principle application for the erection of up to nine dwellings and associated development on The Elephant site in Dawbers Lane, Ulnes Walton.

Although the planning statement to Chorley Council does not explicitly say the restaurant would be demolished, the location plans show it and its car park as the redevelopment site, and the agent states the subject property ‘includes The Elephant Indian Restaurant together with its car park and land immediately to the east.’

“Open as usual”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When approached for more information by the Post, Mr Deb said: “We’ve been part of this wonderful community for 24 years, and the support we’ve received has meant so much to us. With rising business costs and as we begin thinking about retirement, we’re simply exploring options for the future - but no decisions have been made, and The Elephant remains open as usual.”

The Elephant in Dawbers Lane, Euxton | google

In total, the area is 0.48 hectares and is located within the Green Belt. But Mr Deb’s agent argues that the site “is clearly partially previously developed” and the remainder of the site falls into the new Grey Belt category - stating it would not fundamentally undermine the Green Belt across the plan area. They also argue that Chorley Borough Council is unable to demonstrate a five year housing land supply, and “there is a demonstrable unmet need for the development proposed.”

The type of houses

The agent told Chorley Borough Council: “The proposed development of up to nine dwellings and associated infrastructure would comprise a density of approximately 19 dwellings per hectare, which is considered entirely appropriate reflecting the sites location in Ulnes Walton.

“There are no design details of the proposed houses at this stage but it is anticipated they will be sensitively designed to reflect the character and appearance of the area.”

A decision will be made in coming weeks by Chorley Borough Council.