Leaders from across the political spectrum have been united in their condemnation of the horrific scenes unfolding in Manchester.

Four people have been injured after a car was driven at members of the public and a man was stabbed outside a synagogue earlier this morning, with Greater Manchester Police saying they were called to an incident in Middleton Road, Crumpsall where a man, who is believed to be the offender, was shot by firearms officers.

Police said they had “declared Plato” – the national code-word used by police and emergency services when responding to a “marauding terror attack”.

In a statement on X, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “I’m appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall. The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific. My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders.”

In a statement posted on X, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “I am horrified by the news of an attack at a synagogue in Manchester today, on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. My first thoughts are with the victims, our brave police and emergency services. I am being kept updated by Greater Manchester Police. I urge people to follow the advice of the emergency services.”

Posting on Bluesky, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Horrified and appalled by the attack outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.“My thoughts are with the victims, our brave emergency services and the entire Jewish community.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch told BBC Radio Bristol: “It does look like an outrageous attack on the Jewish community on their holiest day, Yom Kippur. I think it is a vile and disgusting attack.

“I know that many Jewish people in our country feel that they’re no longer safe and my heart goes out to the people who have been hurt by this, and everyone who’s been affected. I want to say to Jewish people all around our country that you belong here.

“Britain is a country which will look after you. We need to make sure that the rise in antisemitism that we’re seeing in our country is quelled completely.”