I’m always late because of delays and public transport is always packed in Lancashire

As we approach the busy Christmas period there is an increased reliance on public transport with people travelling for family visits, shopping and vacations

According to National Rail, there is often a significant surge in demand for trains during this time. However, services can become unreliable due to a combination of weather conditions and reduced staff availability, leading to cancellations and delays.

Many have shared their frustration about unpredictable travel conditions, highlighting the need for more reliable services during this hectic time. I spoke to the people of Lancashire to find out about their thoughts and experiences with public transport during the Christmas period.

Attaina Chaodhry from Bolton said: “There’s so many delayed trains, buses cancelled, and trains cancelled. If I take the train to come to university in time, I’m always late because they keep delaying it.”

Tina Kimberly from Preston said: “Trains have been ok; they have been cancelled a few times. The odd train I’ve taken to Manchester or Wigan has been fine, there’s just been the odd time where it’s been cancelled and you’re just thinking ‘right, where am I going now, when is the next train’ and it just delays everything.”

Rumah Begum from Manchester said: “For me it is a long commute from Manchester to Preston and especially because of the Christmas period it gets really delayed, and it is sometimes really packed. And when they cancel your trains it’s like you’re paying money so it becomes a lot.”

If you’re planning to travel over the Christmas period, Northern Rail advises that you plan ahead and check before you travel. You can view their disruptions page to keep up to date with any changes.

What have your experiences with public transport been like over the Christmas period, let us know in the comments.

