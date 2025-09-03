A forensic pathologist with 37 years of experience said the case of a hospital stroke patient so violent sexually assaulted she died from her injuries was ‘unprecedented’.

Dr Alison Armour, a forensic pathologist gave evidence at the inquest of 75-year-old Valerie Kneale from Poulton.

The retired clerical assistant was admitted to Blackpool Victoria Hospital after suffering a stroke at home on November 12, 2018.

But just four days later the much loved mother and wife died from severe internal and vaginal lacerations that could only have been caused while she was a patient on the hospital’s stroke unit.

The post-mortem revealed damage to the blood vessels of the vagina and bladder, with associated haemorrhage that was undetected on the bed sheets of Mrs Kneale’s bed.

Coroner Alan Wilson sitting at Blackpol Town Hall raised concerns earlier in the hearing staff had admitted care records had been falsified relating to Mrs Kneale.

Dr Armour said she thought the injury was inflicted "at least 48 hours before death" and that it happened after Mrs Kneale's admission.

Such injuries, Dr. Armour stated, were the result of “forcible sexual assault.”

While initially stable on admission Mrs. Kneale suffered a marked deterioration between 8am and 8:30am the following morning.

Although this was consistent with worsening of her brain bleed, Dr. Armour concluded that the haemorrhage was not the direct cause of death.

Instead, extensive bleeding in and around the genital region accompanied by an overpowering smell pointed to a severe vaginal laceration sustained while in hospital.

Dr. Armour said: “The intracerebral haemorrhage on its own would not have been fatal at that time.

“In my view, Mrs. Kneale would have survived for some time had the vaginal injury not occurred.”

She emphasised that the excessive blood loss from the genital injury likely caused her blood pressure to collapse contributing significantly to her death.

The condition of the patient’s bed shocked even the experienced pathologist.

Dr. Armour said: “The HCA statements are extraordinary. A mattress soaked through with blood and an overpowering smell - I have never encountered anything like this before. It is unprecedented in my career.

“It is the most unusual set of circumstances that nobody documented her bleeding from her vagina during her time in hospital.

“She would have been bleeding profusely. Her falling off her chair prior to hospital admission is not a reasonable explanation to account for this injury.”

She also noted that a bladder wall haemorrhage of this nature has only ever been documented in road traffic accidents, further underlining the unusual nature of the case.

The inquest also addressed concerns about omissions in clinical observation. Nursing staff reported being unaware of significant bleeding, despite evidence that it had persisted for some time.

Dr. Armour stressed that had such injuries occurred prior to admission, the bleeding would have been profuse and immediately apparent. Dr. Armour said: “Her falling from a chair cannot account for this injury.”

In conclusion, Dr. Armour described the vaginal laceration as a “serious and unlawful injury” that directly contributed to Mrs. Kneale’s death.

The inquest heard that without this injury her intracerebral haemorrhage was survivable.

Tracy Brown, Band 6 nurse on the stroke unit and Sister on the ward since around 2016, said she did not recall anybody being requested or being aware of a patient suffering a significant bleed.

She explained that although an unusual situation was unfolding nearby, it was not flagged to her; had she been informed, she would have intervened, halted proceedings, and sought medical advice from doctors.

The case raises troubling questions about hospital practices, failures in care and the need for further accountability, the coroner said.

The hearing continues.