A Lancashire teacher has been surprised on national TV with the teaching equivalent of an Oscar.

Greg Smalley of Aurora Woodlands School in Darwen has been recognised as the Gold Winner of the Award for Unsung Hero in the 2024 Pearson National Teaching Awards. The exclusive reveal was featured on Thursday’s BBC’s The One Show, ahead of a glittering awards ceremony this weekend.

Leading the school's onsite forest school for students with social, emotional, and mental health difficulties and autism spectrum conditions (ASC), Greg’s unique approach engages hard-to-reach students while helping them develop practical, social, and emotional skills. By building connections with local groups, he has also fostered a sense of community and belonging for his students, whether encouraging them to create outdoor environments or caring for newly hatched chicks and ducklings.

During the programme, The One Show’s Alex Jones helped pupils and local resident Lynda to surprise their favourite Higher Level Teaching Assistant with news of his incredible award win. Greg also received special messages from well known nature photographer, Chris Packham to round off the celebrations.

Selected from thousands of nominees, the Leyland-based educator has been recognised for his exceptional contribution to both students and the wider community.

Alex Jones, presenter on The One Show, said: “The One Show has loved being part of The Teaching Awards for the past five years, celebrating and shining a light on the nation’s teachers. It’s also a privilege to be on the judging panel to help pick The Unsung Hero Gold winner, every school has that special person who goes the extra mile for the students, staff and the community. And although it’s never easy to pick just one Gold winner, we are so excited to highlight the amazing work that Greg is doing at Aurora Woodlands!”

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration that honours the outstanding achievements and transformative impact of educators. Run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity, and sponsored by Pearson, the world’s lifelong learning company, the awards are an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the pivotal roles teachers, support staff, colleges, schools and early years educators play in inspiring young people, every single day.

Sir Michael Morpurgo, author, former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, says: “The impact of a great teacher can be life-changing. We can all remember that one teacher who influenced our lives, whether it was just in that moment or something that we have carried with us. That’s why these awards are so important. The devotion of all of those who work in education is clear from the entries we receive year after year, and 2024 was no different. I am delighted to be able to congratulate all of this year’s Pearson National Teaching Award winners. Their exceptional efforts continue to inspire us and enrich the young lives they impact daily.”

Sharon Hague, Managing Director of School Assessment and Qualifications at Pearson UK, says: “It is an honour and privilege to be able to recognise and celebrate all of those who work in education. The impact that teachers have on students is undeniable, and so too is the hard work and dedication that educators show each day. Congratulations to all of the winners and a huge thank you.”

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said: “Our fantastic teachers, lecturers, early years workers and support staff are the beating heart of our mission to break down barriers to opportunity and improve the life chances of every child. I want to congratulate all the winners – your unwavering support and dedication to children and young people, giving them the chance to achieve their ambitions and thrive in the process, is hugely inspiring and deserves celebration.”

The remaining winners will be announced across the week on The One Show (7 pm, BBC One) and at the prestigious awards ceremony. The glittering evening, at The Brewery in Central London, will be hosted by TV presenter and broadcaster Gaby Roslin and will bring together silver winners across 16 categories, alongside industry peers, colleagues and special guests, to share experiences and celebrate their achievements.

With an inspiring lineup of winners in 2024, there is now an opportunity for educators across the country to be recognised in the 2025 Pearson National Teaching Awards. Entries are open and submissions can be made through the Pearson National Teaching Awards website.