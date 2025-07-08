An illegal waste site in Great Harwood has been shut down following repeated complaints from residents about anti-social behaviour and illegal burning.

Lancashire Police served a closure order on the land, known as The Oaks on Meadow Street, on Sunday.

The order prohibits anyone from entering or remaining on the site for the next three months.

The action follows months of public frustration and a legal battle.

Residents had reported persistent disruption from the site, including the burning of waste that affected both homes and businesses nearby.

Police - accompanied by partners from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Hyndburn Borough Council and the Environment Agency - attended the site to serve the order and ensure full compliance.

Officers confirmed that the operation passed without incident.

The closure order was originally granted in February under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, but was delayed after an appeal by the site’s occupier.

That appeal was dismissed by a judge at Preston Crown Court on Friday.

Assistant Chief Constable Stasia Osiowy, of Lancashire Police, said: “I welcome the granting of this closure order which is the right outcome for a community which has been affected for a long period of time by illegal activity from a set of individuals who believe the law doesn’t apply to them.

“I fully understand the frustration felt by local residents and businesses who were impacted by illegal activity sometimes on a daily basis. We have been working hard with our partners behind the scenes to bring a resolution to this issue, however we have not always been able to talk about it publicly.

“I hope the serving of this closure order today and our presence at the site yesterday reassures the public that where we identify criminal behaviour of any kind we will work with our partners to bring it to an end.”

The move forms part of Operation Centurion, Lancashire Constabulary’s ongoing crackdown on anti-social behaviour, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

Mr Grunshaw said: “The closure of this site marks a significant and long overdue step forward for the local community.

“Residents have endured persistent anti-social behaviour, criminality, and disruption linked to this location and I commend the coordinated efforts of Lancashire Constabulary and our partners in taking decisive action.

“This outcome demonstrates the power of partnership and the importance of listening to residents’ concerns, who have campaigned tirelessly for action.”

Police encouraged anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour to report it.

In non-emergency situations, call 101 or visit LancashireTacklingASB.co.uk.

In an emergency, dial 999.