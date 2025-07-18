Around £100,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and vapes have been seized by police during a major operation targeting organised crime in Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crackdown, led by the Prosper Partnership and Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, involved visits to five storage units in the Ribbleton and Deepdale areas.

Officers were joined by Lancashire Trading Standards and HM Revenue and Customs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

100,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and vapes were seized by police during a major operation in Preston | Lancashire Police

Authorities discovered 171,000 packs of illicit cigarettes and illegal vapes with an estimated street value of £5,000 during the raids.

Insp Dave Byrne said: “This has been a really successful operation and I’m pleased to see that these items – which can contain harmful chemicals - have been taken off the streets and are no longer at risk of getting into the hands of children.

“We have unfortunately seen cases where people have become very unwell, sometimes even hospitalised, due to the use of illegal vapes so, as part of the Prosper Partnership, we will continue to work with our partners to ensure they are not able to cause harm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Joshua Roberts, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for Rural Affairs, Environment, and Communities, praised the joint action.

"Our Trading Standards team joined forces with officers from the police and HM Revenue and Customs to seize illegal vapes and cigarettes worth more than £100,000,” he said.

"It is very important that we take the strongest possible action against firms who put the health of Lancashire's residents at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If firms do not satisfy UK labelling requirements, we cannot be sure that products that they are selling have been tested, or are safe.

Anyone with concerns about the sale of vapes or tobacco products is encouraged to report them to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service helpline on 0808 223 1133.