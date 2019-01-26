Ill man brought down from scaffolding in rescue cage in Heysham today

Have your say

A man who was taken ill high up on scaffolding was brought down in a rescue cage by firefighters this afternoon.

Ambulance paramedics had been called to attend to a man taken ill while at height on scaffolding on a building on Combermere Road, Heysham.

Fire crews from Lancaster, Morecambe, Bolton le Sands and rope rescue specialist firefighters from St Annes responded to the call for assistance.

The casualty was brought down to safety in the rescue cage of Morecambe’s aerial ladder platform and he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The incident happened at around 2pm.