Idyllic wedding at Farington Lodge for Gary Keenan and Laura McCormick
Farington Lodge was the idyllic setting for the marriage of Laura McCormick and Gary Keenan.
.
The couple met online through a dating site and Gary, a dental technician who has roots in Lancashire, proposed to Laura in New York.
When they first met, Laura was actually going to the States for a holiday but their love blossomed so quickly that she cancelled the trip as she couldn’t bear to be apart from him.
My dreams really came true when I married Laura, said Gary'She was the perfect bride, set in the perfect location a true sight to behold.