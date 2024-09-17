Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Human remains found on an industrial estate in Darwen have been identified as those of a man who had been missing for more than 20 years.

John Hawthornthwaite - also known as Jack - was 69 when he disappeared after leaving Highfield Residential Home in Sudell Road at around 1am in March 2001.

He was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, navy tracksuit bottoms and slippers - clothing which was not suitable for the freezing conditions.

Mr Hawthornthwaite had suffered with dementia and was prone to leaving the home, but this time police were unable to locate him despite a huge search.

Nearly 23 years later, on February 7, 2024, police were called to reports human remains had been found near Marsh House Lane Industrial Estate.

A cordon was subsequently put in place and a large emergency service presence was reported in the area.

Six days later, officers confirmed they were still waiting for a formal identification but a family had been made aware of the development.

Police have now confirmed the remains belonged to Mr Hawthornthwaite.

At his inquest on September 12, the coroner said it was not possible to ascertain his cause of death.

However, they added there was “no evidence to suggest that he was the victim of any crime or intended to end his own life.”

Police thanked the public and retired officers who came forward with information about Jack to help with their investigation.

Det Chief Insp Bryony Midgley, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: “When Jack was reported missing, a dedicated team of officers worked tirelessly to try and find him but sadly never did.

“His disappearance has been reviewed numerous times over the years, without success.

“On February 7, 2024, we received a report of remains being found on land at Marsh House Lane Industrial Estate in Darwen.

“After detailed work by a specialist team, we were finally able to confirm this was John “Jack” Hawthornthwaite.

“Our thoughts remain with Jack’s family at this sad time.”