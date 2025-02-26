A former head of midwifery told an inquest she did not intentionally deceive a couple when she failed to tell them she signed off a “self-congratulatory” internal report that found no issues in the care of their daughter.

Ida Lock suffered a serious brain injury due to a lack of oxygen around the time of her delivery at Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

She was transferred to intensive care at Royal Preston Hospital’s neonatal unit where she died a week later on November 16 2019.

In April 2020 a report from the independent Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) identified numerous failings in the care of Ida which contributed to her death, the hearing at County Hall, Preston, heard.

Midwives had failed to identify an abnormally slow foetal heart rate and then following birth there was ineffective resuscitation, the HSIB concluded.

But an earlier internal “root cause analysis” from the hospital in January 2020 found no issues and praised the “great cohesion and communication” shown by staff in the delivery suite.

Ida’s parents, Sarah Robinson and Ryan Lock, from Morecambe, complained to University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT), which runs the hospital, when they saw the two reports which they compared to “night and day”.

A meeting followed in June 2020 at the hospital where the then head of midwifery, Carol Bell, then Carol Carlile, told them she was not going to make excuses, acknowledged the care was not good enough and the delivery team should not have been congratulating themselves.

Giving evidence on Tuesday, Mrs Bell said: “So it was obviously very concerning that we had got these discrepancies from HSIB and our own internal process.

“On reflection I wasn’t the best person to go into the complaints meeting because I had signed off the root cause analysis.”

Counsel to the inquest, Sophie Cartwright KC, asked: “When you gave your account to the family did you not think you should have been saying you were part of the team that reviewed that self-congratulatory root cause analysis so the family understood that the head of midwifery sat in front of them had been part of the system that had approved a report that was wholly inadequate?”

Mrs Bell replied: “Yes I should.”

Sara Sutherland, representing Ms Robinson and Mr Lock, reminded Mrs Bell that she refused to tell the couple at the meeting which members of staff had worked on the internal report.

Ms Sutherland said: “But you had signed it off. So at that meeting where you had attended to speak to the family about what they had been through, you didn’t tell them the truth did you?”

Mrs Bell said: “That wasn’t my intention to not be truthful. I didn’t try and hide that. There was no intentional deceit. I can’t recall why I wouldn’t have said that.”

Ms Sutherland said: “In that meeting you went on to say ‘we’ve got lots of work to do and we absolutely will share what we are doing to make sure it doesn’t happen again’. What contact did you make with Ryan and Sarah after that meeting?”

Mrs Bell said:” I didn’t make any contact.”

Ms Sutherland said: “That root cause analysis wasn’t open and candid, was it?”

Mrs Bell said: “I don’t think that was an intention of trying to cover things up. I think it was a lack of training and ability to complete and undertake a good quality report.”

Ms Sutherland said: “Would you agree that as head of midwifery that if you don’t know how to properly investigate then you cannot learn as an organisation?”

Mrs Bell said: “I would, yes.”

The witness went on to say it was a “grave failing” by the trust not to recategorise Ida’s delivery as a “moderate” harm event to “severe”, which would have triggered a host of independent reviews including involvement from the Care Quality Commission health regulator.

Ida’s parents previously described to the inquest how they had endured “a rollercoaster of emotions” in a fight for answers from hospital bosses since Ida’s birth.

Ms Robinson said there had been a “real sense of obstruction” from UHMBT, which was the subject of a damning report in 2015 that found a “lethal mix” of problems at another of its maternity units at Furness General Hospital that led to the unnecessary deaths of 11 babies and one mother between 2004 and 2013.

The Morecambe Bay investigation, chaired by Dr Bill Kirkup, uncovered a series of failures “at every level” from the unit to those responsible for regulating and monitoring the trust.