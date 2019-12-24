Ice skating, German sausages, carols and panto - Santa is on his way!

Here's five festive things to do today....

Lancaster On Ice

Lancaster on Ice, the winter wonder-land and ice rink, is open in the heart of Lancaster City Centre - and there’s no better way to kick-start your Christmas on the eve of the big day.

The festive Ice Rink has a capacity for up to 200 skaters plus Bavarian-style food and drink concessions to get everyone into the Christmas spirit. Enjoy a hot chocolate or mulled wine and listen to the sound of German sausages sizzling on the grill.

Open daily 10am-10pm until January 5 , tickets start at £8.95 for children. Call 01524 64170 for more.

Church Services

Remembering the true meaning of Christmas, St Wilfrid’s Church on Chapel Street in Preston invite you to their services. Tonight, there’s Carols at 7.30pm followed by First Mass of Christmas, while on Christmas Day there’s Mass at 7am and 10.15am.

Cinderella: A Fairytale

The Dukes Theatre in The Round has been transformed into a wintry woodland for this year’s festive treat. The award winning production runs until January 11 at the Lancaster theatre. Book online at www.dukes-lancaster.org.

Tinsel Tournament

For something a little different this Christmas Eve, why not spend a few hours hitting a few jingle balls? All are welcome at Broughton & District Tennis Club from 1pm. If you would like to join them, email broughtontennis@gmail.com.

Santa Visits

Join the White Bull at Alston from 3.30pm today as Santa makes a quick pit stop from his busy Christmas Eve schedule. All under 11s will receive a free present, donations appreciated. For more information see www.facebook.com/whitebullbarandgrill.

To include your event on this page email whatson@lep.co.uk