Tributes have poured in after police revealed they have found a body which they believe to be that of Chorley GP Zakariya Waqar-Uddin, who went missing 11 days ago.

The 44-year-old, from Euxton, was last seen in the Chorley area on Monday, May 12, and police said they were concerned for his welfare.

Officers believe he later travelled to Middlesbrough where his dark purple Volkswagen Touran was last seen in the Low Lane area at around 2.30pm that same day.

In an updated post earlier today hope turned to heartbreak when police broke the news that, while identification still has to take place, his family has been informed of the tragic development.

Dr Uddin grew up in Euxton and was appointed a full time GP at the Surgery in Chorley in 2021. He has also worked as a GP at Buckshaw Village Medical Group and Standish Medical Practice.

Many members of the public were quick to pay tribute to his kind character and infectious work ethic.

Here are some of the many tributes:

Devastated to read this, he was a truly lovely, caring kind person. The only doctor to make me laugh when I was full of anxiety and he was so brilliant with my dad.

Heartbreaking. Love and prayers to Dr Uddin’s family who should be very proud of such a special man.

RIP Zak. It was a pleasure working with you. You will be sadly missed. Sending my condolences to all the family.

RIP Zak, you were a very special young man, kind, funny, cheeky with a heart of gold you helped so many people, I wish you could read these comments and see how much you were loved.

My heart is breaking for Zak & his family. Such a lovely person with a fabulous heart & sense of humour. It was a joy to have known you. I pray you find peace.

I’m absolutely devastated to read this, hoped for a positive outcome. A genuinely lovely guy and fantastic doctor too. RIP Zak, you’ll be missed by many.

This is so very tragic. Look at that smiling happy photo. Look out for each other folk. A lot of real emotions hide behind smiles.

So awful to hear, I only recently found him as my GP and I told everyone he was the best, most compassionate GP I had ever seen.

This is beyond awful news, my sincere condolences to his family, friends and work colleagues.

Another wounded healer RIP.

For confidential support, Samaritans can be contacted for free around the clock 365 days a year on 116 123.

Visit the Samaritans website for more help and information.