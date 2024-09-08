On the final day of BBC Radio 2 in the Park, the weather seemed determined to be more foul, the rain more persistently soaking, and the mud sludgier than ever before. But Preston was undeterred.

Armed with cheery attitudes and a determination to have a good time, the poncho-clad masses did just that - they turned up in their tens of thousands and danced in the rain.

Heading up towards Moor Park from the railway station, I was swept up in a stream of summery outfits and glitter adding a glimmer of colour to a hopelessly grey day. The mood was jubilant. Those with tickets for the final day of the festival were not about to let a bit of rain deter them.

Spirits high and ironic sunglasses on, the crowds arrived early, streaming into the festival before huddling in the mizzle as we all waited for proceedings to kick off in earnest. The DJ kept feet tapping with a steady stream of ‘80s and ‘90s hits as the rain steadily seeped into my socks.

Then again, would it be a British festival without rain and mud and crushed cans of Madri and Doom Bar filling every bin? After two days of gloriously sunny weather on Friday and Saturday, BBC Radio 2 in the Park had clearly already used up its wishes from the weather genie. Plus, once you’re wet, you’re wet - what other option do you have but to enjoy yourself despite everything?

As a result, everyone was in a good mood: I walked past couples sharing pizza, families encouraging kids to jump in puddles, and large groups of friends laughing in the downpours as they waited for the first act, Haircut 100, to take to the stage. A big day of serious festival acts was to come.

Soggy music fans at BBC Radio 2 in the Park on Sunday | Neil Cross

Thousands of hardy souls had brought camping chairs and ambitious picnic blankets, any threat of weather-related blues blown away by the energetic acts on stage and by Prestonians’ sheer indefatigably. As the music kicked into gear with Shed Seven, it was impossibly not to be swept up in the joy of the occasion; soaked to the bone or not, we were all there for a good laugh.

I wandered over to see Sara Cox and Paddy McGuinness spinning tracks like Don’t Look Back In Anger by Oasis and September by Earth Wind and Fire in the DJ tent, things getting livelier by the minute. I walked past busy vendors selling everything from vegan fried chick’n and mac and cheese to Spud Bros and Yorkshire pudding wraps. It was bouncing.

Back on the main stage, the immaculately-attired Delta Goodrem took to the stage with her white-clad band mates and brought a bit of Aussie sunshine to proceedings. The reliably-classy Paul Heaton sang the house down in his own inimitable way, and Gabrielle belted out a series of classic tunes, getting the party well and truly started.

Vernon Kay was on the decks at this point, jumping and leaping with the crowds. Sister Sledge, Manic Street Preachers, and the Pet Shop Boys closed out the day with aplomb. Everyone went home happy - wet through, but thoroughly satisfied by a belting day of music at a truly great festival.