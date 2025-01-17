Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston City Council have warned motorists about a new parking scam sweeping the area. BY Sumaiya Motara

Preston City Council have issued an urgent warning to the public about parking scams in the city centre, alerting drivers to the fact that a number of fake QR codes have appeared at numerous pay and display machines in Preston city centre car parks.

The council have warned people that scanning a fake QR code may direct car park users to a website which tricks them into paying money to a scammer rather than paying legitimately for car parking.

This could lead to parking fines as victims of the hard-to-spot scam would not only have erroneously paid the scammer, but they would also have failed to pay the correct parking fare via proper channels, leaving them vulnerable to being charged for failing to pay for parking despite having fallen for a scam.

In a Facebook post, the Council said: “Our patrolling officers have located and removed a number of fake QR codes from pay and display machines at more than one car park in the city centre.”

Preston City Council have warned drivers to be wary of fake parking QR code scams | Google Maps

Car park users in Preston should be “vigilant” and ensure they are using the correct payment app when paying for parking online or via digital methods, said the Council. Authorities have issued specific alerts for Hill Street car park and Trinity Square car park, warning people not to scan any QR codes and to use the legitimate MiPermit app or cash instead.

“There have been incidents of fake QR stickers being placed at Lytham St Annes parking machines,” said the Council, with one woman having taken to Facebook to describe how she unbelievably had £1,500 taken from her bank account after scanning a fake QR code at a Lytham St Annes beach car park recently.

The Council warned drivers to contact the police immediately if they see a fake QR code in a car park.

