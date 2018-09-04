'I was lucky to escape when car crashed into my house'

A householder has admitted she was “very lucky” not to be seriously hurt after a car ploughed into her home late at night.

Pat Harwood was watching TV when the powerful Mercedes smashed into the corner of her terraced house in Eldon Street, Preston, just six feet from where she was sitting.

“If it had been a couple of feet to one side it would have come through the front door and ended up in the lounge with me,” said a startled Pat.

“Thankfully it didn’t and no-one was hurt. But I was still shaking hours later.”

Pat had to spend two days staying with friends until structural engineers allowed her back into the property. The road was cordoned off for around 24 hours.

“They say the house isn’t going to fall down, although I’ve been told not to use the front door until the front corner has been rebuilt. I’ve been lucky, very lucky.”

The crash happened just after midnight on Saturday as Pat was sitting in her front room watching a movie. The car careered across Eldon Street and smashed into the corner of the terrace at the junction of Eldon Street with Inkerman Street. A couple and two young children in the vehicle were unhurt.

“I heard a big bang and then I heard a commotion in the street outside. The next thing a neighbour was banging on my door shouting ‘get out straight away.’ Then I saw the car stuck in the wall. I was a bit stunned to say the least, so I got out. Luckily everyone is alright.”