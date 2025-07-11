One of Lancashire’s most high-profile politicians has announced he’s joining Reform.

Sir Jake Berry - who represented Rossendale and Darwen for 14 years and was chairman of the Conservative Party during Liz Truss’ premiership - announced the defection on his social media platform X, claiming: “Britain needs Reform!”

Speaking to The Sun, he said he was proud to be a Conservative for 25 years, but feels that the party has abandoned their voters- and him - and he now wants a better life for his children and grandchildren.

He said: “Let’s not kid ourselves. Britain is broken. Our streets are completely lawless. Migration is out of control. Taxes are going through the roof. And day after day, I hear from people in my community and beyond who say the same thing — “This isn’t the Britain I grew up in. And they’re right. It didn’t start with Labour. The Conservative governments I was part of share the blame.

“Tax system that punishes hard work and ambition”

“We now have a tax system that punishes hard work and ambition. We face seeing record numbers of our brightest and best people leaving Britain because they can’t see a future here. At the same time, our benefits system is pulling in the world’s poor with no plan for integration and no control over who comes in. No leadership. No direction. No backbone. If you were deliberately trying to wreck the country, you’d be hard-pressed to do a better job than the last two decades of Labour and Tory rule.”

Sir Jake Berry pictured in 2022. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

On his reasons for joining Reform he told The Sun: “Some people are giving up. Not me. I’m staying. And I’m fighting. Fighting for the Britain I want my kids, and one day, my grandkids, to grow up in.”

He said he wants to challenge the “old order” and create positive change for people in deprived areas - claiming the Government’s Levelling Up scheme hasn’t delivered.

He said: “With Nigel Farage leading, we’ve got someone the country can actually trust . Politics with straight talk. Common sense. Listening to people, not lecturing them. No more politicians jumping from issue to issue like tightrope walkers after a skinful at the Dog And Duck. Reform is now the real opposition. Not the Conservatives. Not the Lib Dems. They’ve had their chance and now Reform represents our last chance. One final Hail Mary to pull Britain back from terminal decline.”