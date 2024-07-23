Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I checked out this Lancashire town’s most expensive and cheapest road to see the differences between the two.

The cheapest and most expensive roads in Blackburn were recently revealed in a study so I decided to pay them a visit.

The study, conducted by professional fast sales company Property Solvers, tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019.

This was done to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Blackburn postcodes.

Many of the houses and flats located on Witton Parade looked like this. | NW

According to the data, the cheapest Blackburn road was named at Witton Parade which has had four house sales since 2019 with an average price of £48,625.

When I arrived at Witton Parade, I saw a small lane just off a busy road with a few green areas but not much beyond that.

Many of the houses on the road were single story as well as a mix of bungalows and flats dotted around the area.

Taking in the area and buildings on Witton Parade, the average house sale price of just under £50,000 seemed adequate for the location.

After visiting the cheapest road in Blackburn I was interested to see the differences between that and the most expensive road to see if the large disparity in house prices was fair.

Now looking at Property Solvers' study, the most expensive road in Blackburn was names as Ribchester Road which has had five house sales since 2019 with an average price of £587,400.

After getting to the road, I could immediately see why houses were going for upwards of half a million pounds as the homes were large and they were located in a scenic area.

There is a wide variety of houses on Ribchester Road from modern builds to older more traditional homes. | NW

The road itself spans from the village of Wilpshire all the way to Longridge and dotted along it are beautiful builds some modern, some old as well as stretches of greenery.

Wilpshire itself stands as a quaint, scenic village and residents of Ribchester Road all explained how they love living in the area and they can see why people would want to move there.

Overall I can see why there is over £500,000 difference between the average house sale price of Witton Parade and Ribchester Road.

I'd say the one of the reasons for the disparity would be the location and surrounding area of the roads as green spaces and scenic views definitely impact on house prices.

Another factor for the big price difference is an obvious one and that is the sheer size of the houses. The houses on Ribchester Road are mainly three to four story, detached and beautifully designed which, in turn, demands a higher fee.