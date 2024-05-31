Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leyland nursery worker has been sacked after being accused mistreating a baby in her care.

The woman, who has not been named, was dismissed after a fellow worker reported her behaviour at Stonehouse Day Nursery and Preschool in School Lane, and CCTV footage was assessed.

CCTV appears to show the baby, then nine-month-old Hannah Butler-Bibby, being dragged across the floor, ‘ditched’ between two cushions, left to scream and writhe in pain, and then dragged up from standing height by one arm, according to her mum, Paula Bibby, who had to wait three weeks until she was allowed to see the footage.

Paula, from Leyland, said: "I'm furious, to put it mildly. You trust these people with the most precious things in your life, and this is what happens."

Hannah Butler-Bibby and Stoneyhouse (inset)

Ms Bibby said she had used the nursery for her two oldest children, aged 12 and 15, and had never had any problems. Hannah and her twin sister Charlotte had been at the facility for five weeks when the incident happened on April 3. Ms Bibby said she was only told two days later.

“The manager wanted a word with me”

She said: "I was dropping the girls off as normal, when a member of staff said the manager wanted to have a word with me. When I got there she told me that two days prior, Hannah had been handled incorrectly and that the person in question at that point had been suspended I wanted to see the CCTV but I only got it three weeks later after having to apply through GDPR."

Ms Bibby says she has no idea what happened in the lead up to the event, and contacted the police immediately, reporting it as an incident of physical assault. The nursery had already contacted Ofsted and LADO - Lancashire County Council’s Local Authority Designated Officer. She added: "They've given me all the money I spent - about £1,300 - as a gesture of goodwill, but there's been no apology, nothing really. The management just don't seem bothered."

Hannah Butler-Bibby

What does the nursery say? A spokesman said: “We first became aware of this when a member of our team reported their concerns about another member of staff to senior leadership. As a result of a subsequent investigation, the team member in question was dismissed and both OFSTED and LADO were informed. Separately, the individual was reported to the police. We of course have cooperated fully with the police investigation, which has now concluded with no charges brought.

“Our duty of care and the welfare of children is our number one priority, and for any incident of this nature to occur in one of our settings is not only deeply upsetting for all concerned, it is absolutely unacceptable and we emphasise our commitment to take every step to ensure that any necessary actions take place so that it will not be repeated. We continue to be committed to the absolute highest possible standards in childcare and recognise the critically important nature of our responsibility as care providers.

“We continue to offer our support to the manager, our team, the families involved and all children in our care. In the context of our duties to protect the privacy of the individuals concerned, we are unable to comment further.”

Lancashire County Council say their LADO is not investigating as the incident happened in a privately-run setting. Ofsted said they don’t comment on individual providers, but “take all concerns that we receive seriously and carefully consider if any action is required.”