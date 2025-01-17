Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After Preston City Council issued an urgent warning about parking scams in the city centre, the public have responded. By Sumaiya Motara

The reaction comes off the back of a recent warning from Preston City Council, who issued an urgent message to the public about parking scams in the city centre in an effort to alert drivers to the fact that a number of fake QR codes have appeared at pay and display machines in Preston city centre car parks.

The Council encouraged drivers to be ‘vigilant’ at pay and display machines in Preston city centre car parks as QR code stickers are scamming unsuspecting victims, with one woman admitting that she had £1,500 taken from her bank account after scanning a fake QR code at a Lytham St Annes beach car park.

Preston City Council has warned drivers to be wary of QR code parking scams | National World

In a Facebook post, the Council said: “Our patrolling officers have located and removed a number of fake QR codes from pay and display machines at more than one car park in the city centre.”

The public responded to this, arguing there should not be paid parking in Preston at all, with one user asking the council to “put free car parks in the city centre to make it attractive for people to go into town”. Another commenter agreed, saying “free parking would actually encourage people to go into the city centre to shop”.

This sentiment was echoed by another user who argued the Council should “stop charging for people to come to Preston and support the community and the high street. If it was all free, the town would prosper more and you wouldn't have to shut down centres”.

Other users said the apps used to pay for parking should be discontinued, with one person saying: “Disgraceful, but why on earth can't you pay using contactless instead of having to download a stupid app?!!”

One commenter said the Council should “get rid of the silly apps and have contactless readers at pay stations. I only use car parks that have these. Too many horror stories about parking app rip offs!”

Many argued that payment apps were too confusing and difficult to sue for non-tech savvy members of society, although the council insist there is an option to pay with cash at parking machines.

Other suggestions included having “a person there who collects payments” or implementing “stronger punishments for people caught doing fraud”. In an effort to address the issue, the Council warned drivers to use the correct app when paying online or pay with cash, and to contact the police immediately if they see a fake QR code in a car park.

