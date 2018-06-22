'I hid baby's body in rucksack in wardrobe for 14 years', mum tells manslaughter trial

Have your say

A mother told jurors she hid her stillborn baby on top of a wardrobe in a rucksack for 14 years before it was discovered by police.

A court heard how the baby's body was eventually discovered by officers investigating the death of Dawn Cranston's adult son, Jordan.



Cranston - on trial accused on manslaughter - wept as she described how she secretly gave birth in a bedroom of her home in Farnley, Leeds, as the rest of her family were downstairs watching sport on television.

The 45-year-old told Leeds Crown Court she had no idea she was pregnant until she went into labour.

Cranston said she did not know the exact date of the incident but estimated it to be Autumn 2002.

She said: "I started to panic. I remember I was on the floor and I am pretty sure I think I put sheets underneath me."

Cranston's barrister, Simon Kealey, QC, asked: "What happened when you gave birth?"

She replied: "The baby came out. There were no signs of life. It wasn't breathing."



Mr Kealey asked: "What did you do then?"

She replied: "I started panicking because somebody else was in the house.

"I remember at the side of me was a rucksack. I can't remember what I did with the sheets underneath."

Cranston said she considered disposing of the body in her local park.

She told the jury: "There is a park nearby but I thought it might be a bit suspicious to go digging in the park.

"I just wrapped it up and putting it in the wardrobe. I remember putting it there."

Cranston said she "never got around" to moving the bag as there were always other people in the house."

Mr Kealey asked: "Did you think about what you did?"

Cranston said: "I shut down."

The barrister continued: "Did you think about the fact that there was this bag in the wardrobe after that?"

Cranston said: "Yes. Every day. I thought about burying it but, as I say, there was always somebody in the house."

Officers discovered the baby's remains as they searched Cranston's home on Butterfbowl Garth, following Jordan's death in June 2016.

Jurors have heard Jordan was found wearing a soiled nappy, weighing less than six stone and covered in pressure sores on a mattress in his living room.



Prosecutors said Jordan's condition was described by an expert as like the victim of a Second World War death camp.

His mother Dawn Cranston, 45; grandmother Denise Cranston, 70; and sister Abigail Burling, 25, are on trial accused of manslaughter and an alternative charge causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult. They deny all the charges.

Jurors have been told Cranston has already admitted to endeavouring to conceal the birth of a child.

The court heard the baby was fathered by Cranston's estranged partner, Steven Burling.

Proceeding.