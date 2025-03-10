A Bispham dad was so moved after a little girl was killed while playing football that he wanted to do something to help her family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Bend, 33, of Bispham, has a six year old stepdaughter, Lottie, who also plays football, for local side BJFF.

Tragically, 10 year old Poppy Atkinson died during a football training session at Kendal Rugby Club in Cumbria on Wednesday evening (March 5) after an incident involving a car on the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Bend, with stepdaughter Lottie and his little boy, is raising funds for Poppy Atkinson's family | Third party

The little girl who had her heart set on becoming a professional footballer like her idols Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Mainoo and Messi tragically had her life cut short.

She played for both Kendal United's U12 girls team and Morecambe Girls.

To help raise funds for her family, Danny will be walking all the way from the BJFF playing pitch to the ground in Morecambe where Poppy used to play - a distance of just over 42 miles.

He will be joined by another dad whose daughter plays for BJFF, while some of Poppy’s cluyb coaches may be taking part too,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poppy Atkinson, and her little brother, Edward. | Cumrbia Police

Danny has set up a GofundMe page for the venture and said: “ What happened was so sad, I just wanted to do something to help.

“I have a stepdaughter who plays grassroots football, just like Poppy, and I can only imagine how her parents and family must feel.

“Lottie has even played the club which Poppy belonged to.

“We are going to be walking from BJFF training ground in Bispham, ending in Morecambe at the football pitch where Poppy played her football.

“All the money raised will be going to the family of Poppy. Any donations will be greatly appreciated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tragic 10-year-old Poppy Atkinson died after being hit by a car as sjhe played football | Cumbria Police

Dozens of clubs from across the country are remembering Poppy as part of a social media campaign launched by started by South Shields-based Team Grassroots.

A 40-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving but has been released, while Cumbria Police investigate the incident.