I arrived home from work last night, to a parcel I hadn’t been expecting.

As I took a look expecting it to be for a neighbour I was shocked to see it had my name on it.

I opened up the package to see it was a confidential delivery from none other than McDonald’s.

As I excitedly opened the box - thinking great I’m not going to have to cook tonight - I found something even better.

A teaser showing none other than the McRib is back!

Anyone who is on social media will have seen the influencers raving over the McRib whenever they go to a foreign country.

Many have been begging McDonald’s to reinstate it on the UK menu for years.

And thankfully they have listened.

On October 16, after almost 10 years the McRib is returning.

McRib, known for its tender pork patty, tangy barbecue sauce, pickles, onions, served all in on a homestyle bun, has been a cult favourite since its debut.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting its comeback, and the moment has finally arrived.

Thomas O’Neill, Head of Menu at McDonald’s UK said:“It is more than just a sandwich; it’s a phenomenon. We have heard our fans loud and clear – the fan petitions and pleas on social - and after almost a decade of anticipation, we are thrilled to bring back this iconic menu item.

“Knowing how well-loved the McRib is, we had very little choice - we had to make it happen. It was time to step up and satisfy the cravings of McRib enthusiasts across the country.”

Fun Fact: Did you know that the McRib was first introduced in 1981 and has since developed a dedicated following, with fans tracking its elusive appearances around the globe? It’s more than just a sandwich; it is a legend!

But hurry, the McRib is back for a limited time only! So, grab your friends, head to your nearest McDonald’s, and get ready to reunite with the saucy, savoury goodness you’ve been dreaming about.

Let’s make this reunion one to remember…It’s time to savour the flavour and relive the magic.

The McRib costs £4.49 for single burger, and £6.19 as part of a medium extra value meal.