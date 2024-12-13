I fled Iran, beat cancer, moved to Preston and have received a national award
Peyman Gorani, now 19, came to the UK on his own in 2017 and moved into a children’s home in Accrington with hopes of starting a new life for himself.
He attended The Hollins School in Accrington where he completed his GCSEs in summer 2021 but fell ill a short time later.
Peyman, who now lives in Preston, started to experience stomach pain and his right testicle became swollen and discoloured.
He was prescribed antibiotics for a suspected infection but two weeks later when his symptoms worsened, he was referred for an urgent scan.
Soon afterwards he was given the devastating news that he had non-Hodgkin lymphoma - a type of blood cancer that affects white blood cells.
He was admitted to The Christie Hospital in Manchester where he stayed for nearly five months receiving intensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment.
Peyman, who is training to be a football referee, said: “When they first told me it was cancer I didn’t understand because English is my second language so my key worker from the home had to explain it to me in my language.
“I was in hospital for nearly five months and during that time I lost so much weight. I was vomiting blood, and at times I was struggling to breathe.
“It was so hard because I have no family and only a few friends that I have made since I arrived in the UK, but everyone has been really nice with me especially my teachers.”
He is now in remission and continues to be monitored with regular check-ups but still struggles with some lingering side effects including fatigue and memory loss.
For the courage he showed throughout his treatment Payman has received a Cancer Research UK for Children and Young People Star Award, in partnership with TK Maxx.
Every young person nominated receives the accolade which is backed by a host of famous faces including celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, TV personality Dr Ranj and children’s TV favourite Mister Maker.
There is no judging panel because the charity believes every child diagnosed with cancer deserves special recognition.
The awards are open to all under 18s who live in the UK and have been treated for the disease within the past five years.
As well as a star-shaped trophy, Peyman also received a £50 TK Maxx gift card, t-shirt and a certificate signed by the celebrities.
He added: “I felt like the happiest person in the world when the doctor told me I recovered.
“I was in shock to be honest. But I do worry every time I have a slight pain that it is back again. I do struggle but I’m starting to fulfil my dream to be a referee. I have completed my Level 7 football referee training course and attend games on the weekends.
“I was really happy to receive the Star Award, I keep it on display on a shelf in my flat and so I look at it every day.”
Around 400 children and young people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West NHS region every year, but research is helping to save more lives.
But the Star Awards, and stories like Peyman’s, shine a light on the unique challenges still faced by young people like him.
Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the North West, Jemma Humphreys said: “A cancer diagnosis is heartbreaking at any age, but it can be especially hard for youngsters. Peyman is a real star who has been through so much at a young age and it has been an absolute privilege to be able to celebrate his courage with a Star Award.
“We’re urging people in Lancashire to nominate inspirational children and young people like Peyman for a Star Award now, so that many more can receive the acknowledgement they so richly deserve.”
The Star Awards are run in partnership with TK Maxx, the biggest corporate supporter of Cancer Research UK’s work into children’s and young people’s cancers.
Since 2004, the retailer has raised over £45 million for vital research to improve survival.
You can nominate a child or young person for a Star Award HERE.
