'I didn't think she'd even remember my name': Nancy Pelosi's surprise tweet for Chorley pupil she met at G7 Speakers' Summit

Ten-year-old Amy Sasaki paired up with the veteran American politician as part of a ceremony midway through the G7 Speakers’ Summit at Astley Hall, in which a row of trees was planted by the conference delegates.

Ms. Pelosi tweeted that it had been “truly a pleasure” to place an American sweet gum tree in the grounds of the historic venue – before going on to mention Amy personally.

“I was really excited when I heard that she wrote about me – I didn’t think she’d even remember my name, because she is really famous,” Amy told the Lancashire Post and Chorley Guardian.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is helped to plant a tree by Chorley schoolgirl Amy Sasaki during the G7 Speakers' Summit at Astley Hall (image: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)

The year 6 pupil, who attends Chorley St. James’ Church of England Primary, found out just hours beforehand that she would be taking centre stage at the summit with its most high-profile guest.

As one of the children chosen to represent the borough’s schools at the conference, Amy arrived early at the hall on Saturday morning – and soon found herself at the forefront of one of its set-piece photo opportunities.

However, she was far from phased by the spotlight, having taken part in a children’s summit earlier in the year involving schools from across the North West. She even seized the opportunity to tell Ms. Pelosi how their agenda had been dominated by the environment.

“She was interested in [our summit], but we can all help the environment – it’s not just [the politicians],” Amy said.

Chorley St. James’ headteacher Claire Greenway believes that the G7 event was a boost to the school’s efforts to teach its pupils about how democracy works.

“The older children learn about the Houses of Parliament and the work of MPs. Sir Lindsay Hoyle has been into the school to talk about it and the children historically go to London every year for a trip,” Mrs. Greenway said.

Meanwhile, this might not be the last that the global political stage has seen of Amy.

“I think maybe I’d like to be a politician when I’m older, because I like speaking for other people,” she said.