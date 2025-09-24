Mice were spotted running round at Manchester Airport - leaving tourists feeling sick.

Video shows a mouse scampering about around high stools near a Starbucks at terminal one, last Monday (15). The footage was taken at 9pm by a passenger waiting for a delayed flight to Belfast.

He decided to go for a coffee as he had 90 minutes to wait, and spotted the mice. The passenger said: "First I saw a few mice and I couldn't believe it. I decided to skip my coffee - my tummy was saying 'please don't eat anything from here'."

A Manchester Airport spokesperson said: "We aim to maintain the highest standards of hygiene around the airport. This includes taking measures to deter pests like mice. We make sure access to food sources is limited, carry out regular patrols and checks and set traps and other deterrents when necessary.

“Like all public buildings, particularly ones surrounded by countryside like Manchester Airport, mice can be drawn to our terminals in search of food and warmth. If any member of the public spots a mouse we ask that they report it to a member of staff."

Starbucks didn't respond to a request for comment.