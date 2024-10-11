Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Concerns have been raised over the number of children being home-schooled in Lancashire - but not everyone agrees.

The number of children being homeschooled in Blackpool has jumped with more than 500 now having lessons at home - but there are fears they may be missing out on opportunities.

The figure is an increase from last year when Department for Education statistics showed around 440 children were voluntarily taught at home in the town in the 2022-23 summer term.

Figures for November 2018 showed just 187 youngsters in Blackpool were taught at home, and around 300 in November 2019.

Meanwhile other research shows many home educated children are jobless or have not taken up further training opportunities.

A report to councillors has warned young people in Blackpool who are educated at home "make up a significant proportion" of those who are out of work or not in education or training after they finish compulsory schooling.

Some residents believed that problems with bullying, holidays and the curriculum contributed to the rise.

Some residents believed that problems with bullying, holidays and the curriculum contributed to the rise | PA

Elaine Allison said: “If you stopped the bullying and made the schools an enjoyable experience instead of a place of fear, maybe some of the issues would be sorted enough to stop parents from removing their children from mainstream education.”

Katie Brown agreed, saying that she believed in home-schooling as the national curriculum is a “joke”.

“Everyone’s reason to homeschool will be different - but one thing is for sure the education system does not have our children’s interests at heart,” she added.

“The national curriculum is a joke and needs to be changed to fit the modern day.

“Best thing I did was removing my children and they are thriving! My only regret….not doing it sooner!”

Research carried out by the Press Association earlier this year found in Blackpool the most common reason parents opted to homeschool their children was for lifestyle reasons.

Research shows many home educated children are jobless or have not taken up further training opportunities | Contributed

The reasons for homeschooling were not known in 23 per cent of cases.

Approximately 30 children in Blackpool were homeschooled for mental health reasons.

Lily Gabriella said she believed schools were “not providing an appropriate level of education” and “not addressing the needs of neurodiverse children.”

Kevin Hardcastle said the focus should be why so many families are opting out the system instead of raising concerns about homeschooling itself.

Parents have the right to homeschool their children but must notify the council of their intention to do so.

What do you think about homeschooling? Let us know in the comments.