Hutton Grammar School does rock

The walls of Hutton Grammar School were resounding to the throng of heavy metal when pupils staged a musical extravaganza with a difference.

Pupils from Years 11 to 13 spent months rehearsing and perfecting their version of We Will Rock You.

Hutton Grammar School students rocked their latest musical production

Based on the worldwide hit show, the school’s version is intended to give young people a chance to develop and stage their own take on the show.

And that they most certainly did.

The Hutton production was hailed a show stopping success, encompassing musical and acting talent from across the spectrum.

The teaching staff played key roles with the artistic directors being Katy Collinson and Leanne Bache, the musical director was Jack Pemberton and the stage manager was Kath Townsend.

Jack Cross as the legend that is Freddie Mercury

Besides taking over the stage and front of house pupils took on back stage roles and provided musical accompaniment.

Jack Cross starred as the iconic Freddie Mecury, while Galileo Figaro was played by Connor Banks, and Holly Weston took on the guise of Scaramouche.

Marco Blackledge was transforemd into Britney Spears. Meat Loaf was portrayed by Abi Cooper, Marin Forsythe was Pop, with Fiona Caudrelier and Jack Burrow in the guise of Commander Khashoggi.