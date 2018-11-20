Hunt for tattoed man after Preston sex attack

Police today released an Evofit image of a man they want to speak to following an allegation of a sexual assault in Preston.

The offence happened when a 14 year old girl went to meet a man to purchase cannabis on some disused railways lines in Ribbleton.

The girl reported being tripped up, pushed into a bush subjected to a sexual assault by him.

It is reported to have happened at around time 11:30pm on Saturday March 18 2017.

DC Chloe Hamby from Preston CID said: “We need people to take a close look at the Evofit and if they recognise this man, get in touch.

“What the image doesn’t capture is a distinctive tattoo of a yellow and green snake the man is said to have on his face over his right eyebrow.

"He is also believed to speak with an Eastern European accent and is described as white, between 25 to 30 years old, tall and of slim build with blue eyes.”

In addition, he is thought have tattoos of fire and swirls on his head and black flame tattoos on his left hand.

Anyone with information can email 8020@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 01772 209746. If you fail to get an answer, dial 101 quoting crime number SA1808426.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.