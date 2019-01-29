Hunt for Lancaster sex attacker

Have your say

Police have released CCTV images of a man in connection with a sexual assault in Lancaster.

The incident is reported to have taken place shortly after 1.30am on Saturday January 26.

The victim – a 19-year-old woman – had entered a passageway off Penny Street in company with a man, who then forced himself on her.

Detectives investigating the incident are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.

They are asking anyone who recognises him to contact them as soon as possible.

Det Sgt Simon Coates, of Lancaster CID, said: “This was a traumatic incident for the victim and she is being supported by specially-trained officers.

“We have launched an investigation and as part of our enquiries would like to speak to the man pictured.

"We would ask anybody who recognises him to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 951 of January 26th.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111