More than 330 homes were left without power.

Hundreds of homes were left without electricity following reports of an 'explosion' in Fleetwood.

Emergency services were called to reports of an explosion in the Broadway area at around 7.20pm on Monday.

Hundreds of homes were left without electricity following reports of an 'explosion' in the Broadway area (Credit: Google)

Police said they “believe this to be related to an underground electrical issue”.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Officers are at the scene along with the Fire Service and the Electricity company, and a safety cordon has been put in place.

“The Electricity company are currently investigating the situation.”

More than 330 homes were left without power following the incident.

Power was expected to be restored by around 10.20pm.

A spokesman for Electricity North West said: “This power cut has been caused by an unexpected incident on the high voltage cable that provides electricity to your home or business.

“We didn't know before your electricity went off that this was going to happen but now we know, rest assured we will get your power back on safely and as quickly as possible.”

