Huge rise in sales for Preston-based Recycling Lives

Preston-based Recycling Lives has reported a massive rise in sales for the third year running – more than doubling turnover in two years.

The national group of recycling and waste management businesses made sales of more than £75m in 2017/18.

That is up from £46.5m in 2016/17, and £31.7m in 2015/16.

It enjoyed a 61 per cent year-on-year rise in sales to £75,053,000 and a 76 per cent rise in EBITDA, to £10,763,000.

The figures follow ongoing national expansion of the Group, with 11 other sites nationwide.

It invested millions in its infrastructure, opened four new recycling sites and grew its team by 51 per cent in 2017/18.

Its services – primarily in recycling scrap metals, scrap cars, general waste and waste electrical and electronic equipment – are used by household names BT, British Gas and John Lewis Partnership, along with local authorities across the UK.

Central to its customer offer is its unique offering, combining its commercial operations with charitable programmes which are reducing reoffending by rehabilitating offenders, reducing welfare dependency by supporting the homeless, and feeding communities by redistributing surplus food to charitable groups.

These programmes delivered social value worth £8m in 2017/18, by creating savings for the taxpayer, meaning Recycling Lives once again exceeded its commitment of creating social value equal to or greater than 10 per cent of annual sales.

William Fletcher, Recycling Lives group chief executive, said: “We’re really proud to share our latest annual accounts, showing our ongoing growth which is fuelled by our unique model combining business and charity.

“Each of our businesses support the delivery of our social programmes, allowing our clients to report real social value.”