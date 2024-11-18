Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build a huge new retirement ‘village’ near Clitheroe have been refused by Ribble Valley Borough Council.

Elker Developments wanted to build the 110-unit facility - primarily for over the 55s - on a 2.54 hectare site in Elker Lane, Billington. It was to feature a cafe, pool and gym, and the applicants said it would fulfil an unmet demand for elderly retirement needs as well as reduce demand on local health and social care facilities.

The outline application was for a core block of 50 care bedrooms with communal facilities and a separate block of 60 assisted living two-bedroom units. There would have been 99 car parking spaces.

But planning bosses have thrown out the plans on three grounds.

Plans for the site in Billington | AV Town Planning/RVBC

What does the council say?

Planning chiefs said that approval “would result in an anomalous, incongruous and discordant incursion into the defined open countryside...of significant measurable detriment to the character and visual amenities of the area.”

They also said the proposal was “visually unsympathetic” and that applicants had not adequately demonstrated that the proposal is 'essential to the local economy or social wellbeing of the area.

Thirdly, council bosses also said : “By virtue of the high-degree and level of independence of those occupying the assisted living units, it is considered that the proposal would lead to an unsustainable pattern of development, in a location that does not benefit from adequate walkable access to a full complement or wide range of local services or facilities, consequently placing increased levels of reliance upon the private motor-vehicle.”