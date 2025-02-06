For one month only, a giant wheel is coming to Lancashire - giving you the chance to take in sights you’ve never seen before.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Saturday, February 8, the giant wheel will be open to everyone in its new home in Darwen Market Square, and it will be available until Sunday, March 2.

Towering over 35 metres into the sky, the structure is one of the tallest transportable attractions of its type in the UK. The wheel has already appeared at some of the country’s biggest events and in towns and cities, proving to be a big attraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The giant wheel’s 24 gondolas have LED lighting inside, and the external state of the art LED lighting creates a visual spectacle, especially at night.

Councillor Quesir Mahmood said: “We’re very grateful to The Giant Wheel Company for bringing their observation wheel to Darwen town centre. It’s certainly going to be an exciting spectacle in the town – people are already talking about it.

The wheel coming to Darwen | BwD Council

“I hope it’s going to bring more local residents and visitors into Darwen, who can see what the town has to offer, particularly over the February half-term holiday. It’s a great addition to the planned family activities in Darwen Library and Darwen Market and a perfect memory-making opportunity for groups of families and friends. I’m sure the views over to Darwen’s beloved Jubilee Tower and beautiful moorland are going to fantastic. Fingers crossed for some clear skies!”

Bungee trampolines

Evan de Koning from The Giant Wheel Company added: “I am very pleased to be presenting the observation wheel in Darwen. I am sure that it will prove to be a big attraction as it has been in other places it has been to. Alongside the wheel we will have bungee trampolines, a food and drink concession and our kiosk. Booking in advance is not needed, just pop along to the kiosk to purchase your tickets.”

Opening hours and prices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wheel will be open daily from 12pm to 8pm. It will cost £6 for an adult ticket and £4 child ticket, families of two adults and two children can travel for £17.

The ride can be enjoyed by all ages, although children under 1.4m tall must be accompanied. A specifically adapted gondola allows for wheelchair access, making it accessible for all.

Look out on Darwen Town Centre Facebook page for weekly competitions to win a family big wheel ticket.