Blackpool-based haulage, plant hire and aggregate group Fox Brothers has announced 70 new jobs have been created in its group as part of a major takeover.

Fox Brothers Holdings Limited has taken over Manchester-based J Fisher & Sons Limited, a key player in heavy haulage, road planing and asphalt reprocessing in the North West.

It is the first acquisition by the Fox Group since being acquired by Stellex Capital Management in September 2024 -and comes just days before the opening of a £4m asphalt plant in Leyland.

Fishers manages over 200,000 tonnes of recycled asphalt planings (“RAP”) each year - which will be used within the Asphalt production process at the new plant.

Colin Fisher, Paul Fox CEO and Gary Fisher | Fox Brothers

Two million tonnes

Paul Fox, CEO of the Fox Group said: “This is an extremely exciting time for the company and this acquisition will further broaden our circular offering to customers bringing our annual use of recycled products to circa 2 million tonnes. Fishers has a strong management team, and we welcome them and their colleagues as we continue with our expansion plans. We are committed to a smooth transition for the teams and customers of Fishers and we anticipate continued success and growth through this synergistic partnership.”

Colin Fisher, Director at Fishers, added: “Joining the Fox Group will enable us to work with their expansive network and resources, providing significant opportunity to grow and meet the increasing demand for RAP. The support and partnership from the team at the Fox Group will help further our mission to drive circularity and sustainability throughout our business.”

Leyland plant

The new Leyland plant is set to open at Sandham House, Lancashire Enterprise Business Park, Redrose Drive, Leyland, on Friday, July 25.

Fox Brothers say the state-of-the-art plant will bring numerous benefits to the region, including increased efficiency and faster turnaround times, enhanced sustainability with reduced transport emissions and greater supply reliability for local infrastructure projects.