You’ll be able to see the whole world at Blackburn Cathedral later this year - when renowned artist Luke Jerram's brings his Gaia installation to Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The huge globe will be dangling from the cathedral ceiling for all to see, free-of-charge, between October 6 to November 16.

It follows on from a successful installation of Jerram’s Museum of the Moon, which was housed at the Cathedral last November and December.

So, what is it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Measuring seven metres in diameter and created from 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface, the artwork provides the opportunity to see our planet, floating in three dimensions.

The installation aims to create a sense of the Overview Effect, which was first described by author Frank White in 1987. Common features of the experience for astronauts are a feeling of awe for the planet, a profound understanding of the interconnection of all life, and a renewed sense of responsibility for taking care of the environment.

When presented indoors, the Earth artwork slowly revolves. A specially made surround sound composition by BAFTA award winning Composer Dan Jones is played alongside the sculpture.

What time can I visit?

The Cathedral will be open from 8.30am until 4.30pm on most days throughout the installation (some entry restrictions may apply on certain days). There is no charge for daytime entry. For a truly magical experience, book to visit in the evening when the artwork truly comes into its own. The Cathedral will remain open late on selected evenings to provide an unique opportunity to enjoy the glow of Gaia after dark.