How one Hoghton mum is showing random acts of kindness across Lancashire this Christmas through George's Legacy, a charity dedicated to her son

A bereaved mother is hoping to spread some festive cheer this December by carrying out random acts of kindness.

Gillian Hinds, of Hoghton, is leaving gifts in random places, hoping a well deserving stranger will find it.

The 57-year-old, who set up George’s Legacy, in 2015, to honour her son, who died just a few days after he was born in 1997, said she wants to celebrate his life and as she can’t buy him gifts, she wants to give to others.

The note left by Gillian Hinds

She said: “I first started this last year for George’s 21st birthday and I decided to carry on doing it.

“I don’t really pick a specific person, I just leave the gift somewhere.

“The first one I did was two little boys in Hoghton, Oliver and Oscar Walmsley, who were really excited.

“I have some gifts in my car and when I drive somewhere, I leave a gift. I went to Centre Parcs the other week and left a few there.

“I will never know who has found the gifts, unless they post on my George’s Legacy Acts of Kindness Facebook page.

“I just think if we can bring a bit of joy and happiness by surprising people, it is a good thing to do.

“I like to be kind, especially coming up to Christmas. I would have been spending on George, I may as well bring joy to someone else

“It also raises awareness of George’s Legacy, which supports parents that have lost a baby.”

Gillian added she has recently become a grandmother, as George’s twin, Thomas, has a baby.

She also has sons Nathan and Ashley.

To follow Gillian’s work, visit George’s Legacy Random Acts of Kindness on Facebook.

