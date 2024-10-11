Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than £1million of fines have been handed to motorists in three months following the introduction of Preston’s controversial city centre bus gate.

The new feature at Corporation Street was installed six months ago by Lancashire County Council in a bid to reduce traffic at peak times and allow buses right of way with several routes shifted from the reburbished Friargate nearby.

The bus gate gives buses priority in both directions on Corporation Street between Marsh Lane and Heatley Street close to the University of Central Lancashire.

Hackney taxis and cyclists can also use it, but cars and private hire taxis are barred, and initially drivers flouted or were confused by the new rules, causing congestion that meant that on occasions Preston Bus had to divert its vehicles away from the gate and on to other routes.

There was an initial grace period for penalties after the bus gate went live on May 21, with the County Council sending out fines from June 27.

Figures from the authority to the end of September show that 36,135 fines have been issued so far, with 26,627 paid to date – totalling £968,415 - and more than 9,500 still outstanding.

Fines are £70, discounted to £35 if paid within two weeks and of the fines paid, say the County Council, there were 25,655 at £35 (totalling £931,945) and 521 at £70 (£36,470), with 451 going past 28 days.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "Since this opened in May, 36,361 Penalty Charge Notices have been issued to drivers who drove through the Corporation Street bus gate.

"Any funds generated go into county-wide highways budget that the council has to improve the highway network, including introducing safety schemes and filling potholes."

The bus gate is in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week and when it opened, Lancashire County Council said the aim is to make bus journeys faster and more reliable along Corporation Street, while encouraging more walking and cycling.

By reducing traffic levels along Corporation Street, particularly at peak times, the Council aims to improve the route to and from UCLan, Ring Way, the city centre and railway station.