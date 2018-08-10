How long and when will it rain in Lancashire on Friday

We've been treated to some very hot and dry weather over recent weeks in Lancashire, but it looks like Friday will bring some heavy showers to the area.

The Met Office is predicting some bright spells for today but it also says that skies will will frequently cloud over and bring the risk of some heavy and perhaps thundery downpours and a maximum temperature of 17 °C.

10am - The rain is expected to move eastwards PIC: Met Office

So if you're hoping to pop out and make the most of any dry weather, here's when the Met Office expects rain to fall in the area.

Heavy rainfall is predicted to affect much of Lancashire this morning with glimpses of bright skies around midday.

11am - The rain is predicted to start to clear, although some areas will still be wet PIC: Met Office

The rain is expected to last in many areas until around 4pm when the showers are predicted to clear, leaving a fine but chilly end to the day.

A Met Office spokesman said: "A few bright spells are likely today, but skies will frequently cloud over and bring the risk of some heavy and perhaps thundery downpours. It will be breezy as the showers pass through, and generally feeling cool through the day.

"Any showers will clear to leave a fine but chilly end to the evening, then it will stay dry with clear spells through the early hours. Minimum temperature 8 °C."

12pm - Patches of heavy rain are expected to remain, although some parts of the county will brighten PIC: Met Office

1pm - A large patch of rain is expected to hit the centre of the county PIC: Met Office

4pm - The rain is expected to start to clear from much of the county PIC: Met Office