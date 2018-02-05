Housing proposals for Preston brickworks site

A housing plan on the site of a former Preston industrial hub is set to receive a green light

Details for almost 100 new dwellings at Cottam Brickworks will go before the city’s planning committee this week.

The site has previously been granted outline permission for the Cottam Hall District Centre; a residential, retail and employment development, in 2012.

Plans to build a marina at the location, adjacent to the Lancaster Canal, were scrapped last year.

The current application is linked to another housing bid for 21 dwellings as a replacement scheme for the marina site.

Officers have recommended the plans for approval with conditions despite an objections by the Lead Local Flood Authority (LLFA) about surface water drainage.

An officer’s report, recommending approval for the 93 houses, reads: “The proposed scheme would provide additional residential development and would facilitate the next phase of the development at this strategically important site.”

The wider Cottam Hall site was subject to a £80m regeneration plan in 2014, with canalside living and a large “district centre” including a superstore, pub/restaurants, shops, offices and a petrol station.

The commercial development, which sits to the north of the proposed residential area, is unaffected by the changes - in addition to shops and a supermarket it will also have a health hub, a pharmacy, a creche and a coffee shop.

Cottam Brickworks was built close to the canal to transport bricks south into Preston and north to Lancaster.

It ceased production in the 1960s, the clay quarry was filled in with demolition rubble and the land has been derelict ever since.