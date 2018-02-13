Housing development bids in Broughton part of appeal

A public inquiry into the decision to reject two major housing bids in rural Preston will draw to a close this week.

Developers appealed to central government after applications in Broughton for more than 200 homes were knocked back last year.

An overview of the development plan off Sandy Gate Lane

The city council said both would cause an “inappropriate expansion of a rural village” among its reasoning for rejection.

But applicants Hollins Strategic Land LLP and Wainhomes hope an independent inspector will overrule the decisions.

An inspector heard evidence at the town hall over a number of days last week and has visited the sites, close to Broughton High School, earlier this week.

One bid, submitted for Key Fold Farm off Garstang Road was rejected following a planning committee meeting in June.

It related to up to 130 homes on six hectares of open grazing land close to the Marriott Hotel and Broughton village.

The other bid, on greenfield land off Sandy Gate Lane for up to 97 homes, was thrown out by the town hall in May.

On both occasions, objections were raised in relation to the loss of separation between the “semi-rural” village with the outskirts of Preston.

Concerns were also voiced that the proposals did not fit in with local planning guidelines.

The developers had described the bids as “logical” development in the village that would “integrate well” and meet “un-met and future housing needs.”

The planning inspector will now compile a decision report with the result of the appeal expected in March or April.