Houses evacuated in Haslingden street over car blaze in garage

Residents in a street in Lancashire had to be evacuated after fears that a blazing car in a garage might set alight gas cylinders.

Firefighters were called to an address at New Street, Haslingden, at 11am this morning after the car set alight.

Fire engines and crews from Haslingden, Rawtenstall, Hyndburn and from Greater Manchester Fire Service attended the incident, with an aerial ladder platform and a search drone.

Gas cylinders were known to be in the garage and precautions were taken to ensure they did not escalate the fire.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service reported as the job got underway: "The drone is in use, it’s thermal imaging camera focused on the cylinders to monitor their temperature and enable firefighters to identify the most effective tactics to bring the incident to a close.

"No casualties are reported."

By 12.30pm, a cordon was in place and residents nearest to the garage were evacuated as a precaution until the gas cylinders in the garage have been cooled down sufficiently to be made safe.

There was a smoke plume and firefighters advised that windows be kept shut.

Ground-mounted, hand held and aerial ladder platform water jets are in use.