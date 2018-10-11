Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when Storm Callum will hit Preston with strong winds and heavy rain

Storm Callum is set to hit various parts of the UK with wet and windy weather conditions, including Preston, but what can we expect when the storm arrives?
The third storm of the 18/19 season is set to bring heavy downpours and strong gales to the country, with yellow weather warnings currently in place in some areas.
Here’s an hour-by-hour-forecast of what to expect when the storm hits.
Friday, October 12
05:00: Drizzle- 13C
06:00: Light rain- 13C
07:00: Heavy rain- 13C
08:00: Heavy rain- 14C
09:00: Cloudy- 14C
10:00: Cloudy- 15C
11:00: Cloudy- 15C
12:00: Light rain- 16C
13:00: Light rain- 16C
14:00: Heavy rain- 16C
15:00:Heavy rain- 17C
16:00: Light rain- 17C
17:00: Heavy rain- 17C
18:00: Heavy rain- 17C
19:00: Heavy rain- 16C
20:00: Light rain- 17C
21:00: Light rain- 16C
22:00: Light rain- 16C
23:00: Light rain- 16C
Heavy rain and gales are then forecast again on Saturday.
Friday, October 12
00:00: Heavy rain- 16C
01:00: Heavy rain- 16C
04:00- Heavy rain- 16C
07:00: Heavy rain- 17C
10:00: Heavy rain- 18C
13:00: Light rain- 19C
16:00: Cloudy- 19C
19:00: Heavy rain- 18C
22:00: Light rain- 15C
Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders, said; “Strong winds at this time of year can increase the rate of leaf fall which can potentially block drains or culverts and, with the heavy rainfall expected over Friday and Saturday, could well heighten the potential for flooding.
There is also a risk that the high winds associated with Storm Callum, combined with high tides, may lead to some coastal impacts due to large waves.”
A drier day is expected on Sunday with some sunny spells. Monday is then set to turn wet and windy again as the day progresses.