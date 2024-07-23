Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A horse owner has been banned from owning horses after driving his pregnant mare to exhaustion at Appleby Horse Fair.

Fortunately, Lady survived the ordeal and thanks to the expert care of the team at World Horse Welfare’s Rescue and Rehoming Centre near Blackpool she is now ready to find a loving new home.

The man was found guilty on July 15th, 2024 of two offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and was disqualified from keeping equines for ten years.

In June last year, at the annual horse event in Appleby, Thoroughbred cross Lady was found collapsed. Field officers from World Horse Welfare, alongside RSPCA Inspectors and welfare officers from other organisations, responded to concerns for the mare.

Lady, when she first arrived at Penny Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Blackpool | UGC

Reports had come in that the skewbald had been witnessed falling down multiple times and Lady was discovered by the welfare team standing up, but very sweaty, breathing heavily and unsteady on her feet. She was suffering from fresh wounds from her fall and when offered water, she quickly drank.

Two specialist equine vets certified her as suffering and placed her into the care of the RSPCA before she was moved to World Horse Welfare’s Penny Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Blackpool.

Thanks to the dedicated team at Penny Farm Lady is ready for rehoming and is looking for a new home where she can thrive.

Adam Cummins, Farm Manager at World Horse Welfare’s Penny Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre: "When Lady first came into Penny Farm, it was clear just how exhausted she was. She was lame, very underweight and had horrific rubs and open wounds from her harness. Because she was nervous of people, it took a lot of time for her to relax and trust our grooms - as with many of the horses that come into our care, time and patience was key.

“With good nutrition, compassionate handling and being turned out in a settled herd, Lady grew in confidence and has a bright future ahead of her. She has recently been advertised on our rehoming website pages and is ready to find a loving new home.”

World Horse Welfare rescues around 300 horses a year and has four rescue and rehoming centres across the country, including Penny Farm near Blackpool.