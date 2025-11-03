A Lancashire pensioner’s daughter has recounted her horror at finding her mum’s entire foot covered in bed bug bites.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, lives with her husband at retirement complex Clifton House in Fulwood.

Her daughter claims the sickening ordeal took place last Monday when she arrived to find the bites on her mum’s foot.

An enlarged view of what a bed bug looks like | ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Bed bugs are small, reddish-brown, wingless insects that feed on blood, primarily at night. They are about the size of an apple seed (5−75 minus 75−7 mm) and are parasites that hide in crevices in beds, furniture, and walls during the day.

While they are not known to spread diseases, their bites can cause itchy, red welts, and allergic reactions are possible, but rare.

She claims their housing provider, Places for People, in Preston, is not doing enough to fix the issue.

However, a spokesperson for Places for People said they were working hard to address the complaints, but that a specialists had informed them that there were no signs of activity at the time the couple returned to their home.

The couple has declined any further temporary accommodation due to the severe physical toll on the frail father who uses a Zimmer frame.

MP for Preston Sir Mark Hendrick has also written a letter to People for Places regarding the matter as he says a number of residents have directed their concerns to him.

He claims that some have been left without furniture, after it was removed due to an infestation and has called for a comprehensive review into each room and that other accommodation should be found for residents.

A family friend of the couple said: “I am appealing to the public and regulatory bodies because this has become a crisis.

“The housing provider's actions—or lack thereof—have moved beyond poor service and resulted in actual physical harm and severe trauma to two people who cannot fight for themselves.

“The presence of widespread, fresh bites confirms that the "comprehensive treatment" and traps laid by Rentokil have failed entirely.”

They added: “The provider has failed to offer any suitable permanent accommodation, including an accessible downstairs flat believed to be currently vacant.

“The tenants are effectively being forced to endure the infested environment because the housing provider has failed to find them a safe, long-term exit.”

Places for People statement

A spokesperson for Places for People said: “We recognise how distressing this situation has been for residents at Clifton House and are keen to eradicate the infestation as quickly as possible.

“We have employed a specialist firm to carry out extensive flat-by-flat treatments and weekly pest control visits, in line with Ombudsman guidance.

“They will continue to do so until the problem is resolved, although the issue is notoriously difficult to fully eradicate.

"Specialists informed us that there were no signs of activity at the time the couple returned to their home.”

They added: “In some cases, we have removed furniture that was contributing to the infestation, which we know has been unsettling for residents.

“We have offered temporary replacements and are currently reviewing our compensation procedures for items lost.

“We are determined to resolve this as quickly and thoroughly as possible and will work with residents to ensure they are informed and supported throughout the process.”