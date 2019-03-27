Hornby pals crawl through the Yorkshire Three Peaks in snow for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

A team of friends were so dedicated to their cause that they risked their lives to climb the Yorkshire Peaks in heavy snow and gale force winds.

A team of friends were so dedicated to their cause that they risked their lives to climb the Yorkshire Peaks in heavy snow and gale force winds.

As Michael Griffiths, Adam Holt, Tom Smith, Sam Nicholls, and experienced walker David Redhead, were hit with a big blizzard, they considered abandoning their effort on safety grounds.

Despite the appalling conditions, they decided to stick with it and 10 hours, 11 minutes, made it back to the safety of their cars for the journey home, having smashed their target of raising £3,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Sam, 29, of Hornby, said: “The first snow came when we reached the top of Pen-y-ghent. By the time we reached the second peak of Whernside, the wind was whipping the snow sideways into our faces and you couldn’t see a thing. It was then we considered giving up.

“All of us had walked the peaks individually or two together in training but David has done them many times and expertly got us up the final peak of Ingleborough in a crawl as the snow had completely vanished the path and it was blowing a gale.

“The one good thing about the conditions is that it made the challenge even more challenging, which people have recognised. We hoped to raise £3,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation but it now looks as if we will raise nearer £3,500, which is fantastic and we’re grateful for everyone’s support. We would also like to give a special thanks to all our partners and friends for their help and support throughout the day as it wouldn’t have been possible without them.”

The group, together with Sam’s chocolate Labrador Bentley, took on the challenge as a thank you for treatment family and friends have received at Rosemere Cancer Centre, at the Royal Preston Hospital. They have a Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sam-nicholls5